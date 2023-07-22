Final Fantasy XIV gears up for its fan festival with… an exercise video

All right, how long have you been sitting in your chair since Final Fantasy XIV released patch 6.45 this week? You need to get up. Stretch a little. Say, stretch with a new exercise video from Final Fantasy XIV in cooperation with Renaissance Inc that stresses the important of getting in some stretches and exercise based on in-game emotes.

Does it include the Manderville dance? Of course it includes the Manderville dance. Don’t be ridiculous.

The blog post about the video explains that it was made for three purposes. The first is a simple acknowledgement that since 2020 we’ve all been more likely to work from home and felt less active in general, so we need to be motivated to get up and move. The second is just for general exercise. And the third? Well, it’s weird and unique. So check out the full Eorzean Aetherobics video and get fit like a true Warrior of Light before cramming some carrot pudding in your mouth because that’s what boosts your DPS this patch.