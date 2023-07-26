Diablo IV devs focus on the latest season’s Malignant Tunnel design in recent video

One of the primary pieces of seasonal content added to Diablo IV is the finding and exploration of Malignant Tunnels around the game world. As one might expect, putting these locations together took some work, which is being highlighted in the ARPG’s most recent developer video.

The footage brings dungeon designer Michelle Piña and quest designer Scott Trujillo together as they run through one of these tunnels, discussing the overall design aesthetic (which was summarized as “dark noodles”), running through the lore of the Season of the Malignant, showing off the ultimate purpose of these tunnels (finding and stuffing a stat-improving heart into items), and talking about how both dev teams work together.

For those who have been playing D4’s current seasonal content regularly, this video isn’t going to break new mental ground for you. Still, it awaits below for those who are curious about the seasonal activity or about how the devs involved put it together.

