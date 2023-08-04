Star Citizen shows off the development tool it uses to build underground facilities

Have you ever had some random kid charge up to you and excitedly show off the toy that she just got? That’s kind of what Star Citizen is doing in this week’s video, which offers players a look at a new dev tool designed to streamline the creation of underground facilities.

This tool, known as Rastar, effectively lets developers select from a menu of pre-made assets and plop them down on a planetary surface in order to piece together an underground area. The tool will even adapt the terrain to account for where a surface item is placed.

The devs showing off Rastar herald this tool as a way to not only make adding these locations easier but to improve the existing ones that have already been placed, so that means the team is going back through each of the 70 different facilities to make them more individually distinct. You can watch CIG play with its new toy in the video below the break.

