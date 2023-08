Not content to sit on their Laurels of Mini-Expansion Release +2, Dungeons and Dragons Online’s developers are charging ahead with the next big step for Vecna Unleashed: an associated raid coming with Update 61.1.

Standing Stone Games said that the raid started its first round of testing this week: “The new raid (currently called ‘Let’s not stand on ceremony,’ but its final title is to be determined) can be reached by talking to Geth. Geth is a Gargoyle in the upper Morgrave public area, just past the Vecna Unleashed Part One questgivers.”

The patch will also contain several bug fixes, a small adjustment to The Evil We Know quest, and category improvements for the monster manual.