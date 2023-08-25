Final Fantasy XIV details the rewards and new lore coming with the Rising event on August 27

So it turns out that Final Fantasy XIV’s rising event which starts on August 27th will not, in fact, allow players to ride on the back of the Phoenix. Instead, the new mount will allow players to turn into the Phoenix, doing your best Louisoix Leveilleur impression every time you want to get somewhere. Stay away from exploding moons. But there’s more to the event than just the new reward, including a new mini-game for players to enjoy (with a similar arcade playability to the other mini-games available already).

Players will also be able to explore a new quest series sharing lore around the Calamity, a refresher for players who were there and new information for those who never took part in the event. That’s in addition to messages from the Calamity that others can explore, so there’s plenty of trips down memory lane for enterprising players to take starting on the 27th. Just a couple of days away!