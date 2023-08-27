Sea of Thieves announces dates for its next Monkey Island Tall Tale and a Legends Week event

The latest news digest video from Sea of Thieves has dropped a couple of noteworthy dates for players of the seafaring sandbox, particularly those who are interested in more Monkey Island and an upcoming event.

Players can look forward to Legends Week between September 7th and 14th, which will grant every player who logs in a free Legend of the Veil voyage, offer up increased gold and reputation earnings for any Athena treasure that’s cashed in, and engage a community goal and daily challenges. Players who are at Pirate Legend status will also receive a special login reward.

Before then on August 31st, players can expect the second Tall Tale in the Monkey Island collab, The Quest for Guybrush. The rest of the video runtime is devoted to highlighting a host of cosmetics that will be available in the cash shop or for doubloons.

