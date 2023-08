MMO Week in Review: SOTO and Soulframe

The week of Gamescom has been a wild one for the MMORPG genre: Guild Wars 2’s Secrets of the Obscure opened its gates, World of Warcraft Classic kicked off hardcore servers and got busy permadeathing players, Nightingale admitted to another delay, Kakao announced huge merges for ArcheAge, No Man’s Sky popped out the Echoes expansion, Wayfinder got its house in order, and we brought back news on Warframe and Soulframe from TennoCon 2023.

