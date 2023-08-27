The MOP Up: RuneScape’s community is ‘smashing’ that Necromancy skill

Jagex said that Necromancy has proven to be a huge hit in RuneScape, with the community taking to this new skill line like a grave digger to a recent funeral.

“Um is bustling with apprentice Necromancers, and the community has been busy climbing the leaderboards,” Jagex said. “Players have leapt at this chance in droves with just over 700 of you already locking in 200M experience!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

A kitchen sink EverQuest II patch improved the drop rate for Sanguine Seals of Discord, among other things.

Dragon and Home is celebrating its second birthday with special gifts for its players. “We have prepared a special 2nd-anniversary limited edition music box, which will be exclusive in this event! Make sure to claim it before it’s gone!”

Go on a sightseeing tour as part of Infinite Lagrange’s Dawn Celebration!

Ashfall wound down its recent beta server test and performed a full data wipe.

Uncharted Waters Origin pumped out an update with playable admiral Imai Saki, three mates (Janggeum, Oda Nobunaga, and Sycal Sharan), and the game’s first Grade 17 ships.

Sea of Thieves’ official board game set sail for kitchen tables unknown. “Sea of Thieves: Voyage of Legends is available now! Complete Voyages, battle foes and pilfer plunder in an effort to build your reputation higher than your rivals.”

Exoprimal delivered Title Update 1: “This free content update bolsters the online team-based action game’s growing arsenal with 10 new exosuit variants and over 30 modules.”

A recent Star Trek Online patch reworked Borg-related environmental objects and the quantum maelstrom torpoedo.

Battlefield 2042 teased its new map coming in October: “Expect a chillingly unique new battleground harboring dark secrets where you’ll confront your fear of the unknown. It’s one of our favorite maps we’ve built so far and we can’t wait to share more with you at a later time.”

A Pirate101 player recreated Skull Island from that game in Minecraft.

Dune Spice Wars is officially launching in September:

WalkScape posted its teaser trailer:

