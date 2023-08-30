RuneScape subbers are not happy about its new battlepass-style Hero Pass system

If you were desperately hoping that there was another way to give RuneScape your money on top of the game’s existing subscription option, good news! The game’s new Hero Pass system will allow you to do that. It’s a battlepass-style system, and so you probably don’t need to watch the entire video to get a sense of how that works; there are two tracks, complete daily objectives and other one-time challenges to advance, there’s a paid track with more stuff on it. You’ve seen this before.

What is noteworthy is that both the Twitter post and the YouTube comments are overwhelmingly negative, with players enraged that a game with an existing subscription option (that actually went up in price again last year) is also adding in a second additional subscription option. (When you put it like that, we suppose it does sound like a bad thing.) We can only hope that the game’s recently added Necromancy skill line includes the ability to resurrect hype, as this does appear to have done… unpleasant things to said hype.