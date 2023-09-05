New World’s devs detail mount trinkets, Edengrove changes, artifact perks, and ‘influence v2’ in latest video

It’s probably no surprise that the devs of New World are talking about the forthcoming Rise of the Angry Earth expansion in this month’s much lengthier dev video, but while the topic is likely expected, a few highlights shared by members of the Amazon Games team are still worth noting.

Naturally, mounts were one of the first topics, and while there isn’t much brand-new here, there is a point in the video where trinket slots for mounts were confirmed, which can grant buffs to characters when they dismount or change the way a mount rides.

One of the newly detailed features is a new gameplay loop called Secret of the Spores, which involves gathering spore pods, making potions, and upgrading them to grant benefits like damage buffs, more loot, or clearing a spore corruption found in the Elysian Wilds; it was described as similar to the sandstone loop in Brimstone Sands but more nature-themed.



The studio also showcased more information on unlocking artifact item perks, which involves clearing specific objectives while an artifact is equipped; if you’ve ever sought a catalyst for an exotic gun in Destiny 2, you’ll recognize it as a similar sort of progression.

Another segment of the video focused on Edengrove updates, such as the movement of a settlement from First Light into Edengrove (which can incidentally be owned), as well as tweaks to the Malevolence location from an elite chest run location into a more solo-friendly area, while bosses in Malevolence have been moved to their own nearby arena.

Finally, “influence v2” was detailed. Players can look forward to daily influence races scheduled in three different territories where capture points will become available to fight over for improved influence rewards and more azoth salt. Additionally, PvP missions will be closer to capture points, forts will be locked for an hour once they’re captured, and the end of an influence race will kick off a territory war the next day.

The vast majority of the video’s 40-minute runtime is about many features for Rise of the Angry Earth that our writer Tyler touched on in his two preview columns, so make sure to check those out. Otherwise the full video awaits below.