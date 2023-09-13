Star Wars The Old Republic’s latest patch applies a long list of fixes for Galactic Season 5

Update 7.3.1 for Star Wars: The Old Republic is only a week old, but BioWare has already kicked out a fixer-upper patch that attacks several issues with its Galactic Season 5 and the MMORPG overall.

Season 5 bugs that have been squashed in this update include erroneous map markers, a problem with an NPC conversation, seasonal track items bound to a character instead of its legacy as intended, and seasonal missions being engaged during flashpoints and operations.

As for the general bug fixes, those handle things like Black Sun enemy respawns, a conversation-ending error, the launch button for Old Wounds working properly, quick travel points on the game’s map, and some text updates, among other things. It’s a whole lot of bug stomping in one update in other words.