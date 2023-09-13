Diablo IV’s latest patch applies promised seasonal XP earnings adjustments

The Um of Aggression sounds like someone forgot what the item’s name is meant to be (“It’s the um… of aggression… Goblet? Satchel?”), but what it actually is in the case of Diablo IV is a blessing intended to increase seasonal XP gains. As of yesterday’s patch, that blessing has now been boosted, ramping up the XP bonus from 8% to 20% in an effort to help players hit level 100 faster.

The rest of the patch is all about bug fixes for certain quest events and rewards, a missing dialogue display, malignant tunnel rewards, and voice lines for various taunts just in case players were wondering why their characters didn’t actually say, “You will die!” For the most part, it’s all about improving the Um.