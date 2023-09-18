MechWarrior Online adds more legendary mechs and gear tweaks in latest update

This Tuesday, September 19th, will see the introduction of another bundle of updates to the team-based mech PvP battler MechWarrior Online, and much of this update is treading the same ground as previous content patches. Or maybe we should say “stomping on the same ground and crushing buildings along the way,” considering the fact that we’re talking about multi-story robots.

This patch will introduce another three legendary mechs in the form of the Warlord Atlas, the Hashke Urbanmech IIC, and the Abbadon Urbanmech IIC. All three of these new legendary chassis have further breakdowns about their hardpoints, stats, weapons, and quirks. Speaking of weapons and quirks, the patch will also have another balancing of those features, along with more targeted tweaks to various mechs in the game’s existing roster.

In tangential news, MWO developer Piranha Games has announced a new standalone single-player game set in the BattleTech universe called MechWarrior 5: Clans. As the title would suggest, this upcoming new game will see players take on the role of a mech group from Clan Smoke Jaguar as they take part in the clan invasion of the Inner Sphere. Details are slim right now, but the game is planning a 2024 release and is available on Steam for wishlisting. There’s also a teaser trailer below.