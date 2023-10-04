Diablo IV launches on Steam alongside Season of Blood on October 17

Who had Diablo IV as the next Blizzard game to flock to Steam for more players? Probably most of us, honestly, given how the game fell off this summer, but it’s welcome all the same, and it’s just one of the big pieces of news the studio dropped during its stream this afternoon, as Season of Blood has now been detailed too.

“On October 17, the next Diablo IV season, Season of Blood, will launch with a variety of new content. Players can look forward to an all-new Questline, Vampiric Powers, 5 additional endgame bosses, and much more. In addition to this, the upcoming Patch 1.2.0 will bring with it many quality-of-life updates including changes to mounts, renown, Nightmare Dungeons, faster XP gain, and more.”

We also spy voice acting from Gemma Chan, the Blood Harvest season event, stash improvements, and the ability to skip over the campaign and head straight into the seasons after the prologue. And the faster XP gain is no joke; it’s “approximately 40% faster compared to Season of the Malignant.”

The Steam launch will hit the same day as Season of Blood, with cross-play and cross-save, although Blizzard points out that “those wanting to play on Steam will first need to purchase the game on that platform and then connect Diablo IV to a Battle.net account” – in other words, you won’t be linking your existing account to Steam.