Guild Wars 2’s Halloween events return once again on October 17

“When is Guild Wars 2’s Halloween event coming out?” my kids asked me last week.

“Probably not next week, or we’d already have a teaser for it,” I said. I get to pretend I know everything about their games for a few more years before they realize mom isn’t magic. “So probably the week after, on the 17th, since most patches come out on Tuesday.”

Indeed, our prediction was unsurprisingly correct: Last night, ArenaNet confirmed that October 17th will see the return of the Mad King and all his terrible jokes to Tyria, complete with a teaser video. We don’t have a whole lot of other details on what’s new with this annual festival, but based on last year’s event, we can probably safely assume we’ll see the labyrinth, clock tower, raceway, and all the candy-corn farming you can muster, plus new cheevos and gear.

