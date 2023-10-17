Sea of Thieves elaborates on the Season 10 guilds feature coming to its FFA PvP High Seas mode

Readers will recall that Season 10 of Sea of Thieves will effectively bisect the game into two parts, with an extremely limited PvE Safer Seas mode in December and the usual FFA PvP High Seas sandbox mode that will house most of the game’s familiar and upcoming new features. One of those features is the ability to form and join guilds, which is fully explained in Rare’s latest developer video.

Guilds in SOT can house up to 24 members, while players can be a member or owner of up to three guilds. Joining a guild is a matter of accepting an invitation, while creating a guild is done by captain players who create a guild name, design guild livery, and then dedicate one of their owned ships to specifically gain guild progression. Guild members who themselves are captains can also dedicate an owned ship in this way, essentially allowing players to form guild fleets, while guild members who aren’t captains can either take out guild ships themselves if the ship’s owner is offline or try and join the crew of ships that are out on the waves.

In terms of progression, that has its own reputation system and series of distinct cosmetic rewards like trinkets, titles, character and ship cosmetics, and ship cabin decor. Earning guild rep is done by either selling chests or taking on faction PvP activities, and guild progress can also that layer on top of emissary progress.

The whole kit and kaboodle is heading to the gankbox High Seas mode when Season 10 launches Thursday, October 19th.

