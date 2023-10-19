Tarisland teases a PvE map inspired by a copper mine in Chile

Tencent’s not-a-WoW-clone Tarisland dropped a cute preview of a zone (its last location preview was back in July, so this has been a long time coming). This deep-dive focuses on Camp Carlyan, which was inspired by an open-pit copper mine in Chile and sounds less like a dungeon but still has plenty of fight left in it.

“Located in SilverLit’s Wilderness, Camp Carlyan is the local stronghold of the Parkers who are associated with several shady forces,” Tencent says. “Publicly, they collect fortune to help those in need, but in reality, they covet the treasures their clients entrusted to them. As a result, the authority of SilverLit has listed them as public enemies and is hunting them down.”

“When the warriors enter Camp Carlyan, the Black Flag Army garrisoning it is immediately put on high alert. These vigilant Parkers installed many alarm bells at the entrance to ensure that they can call reinforcements as soon as intruders are detected.”

That includes multiple bosses, including the explosives expert Boompike, Commando Captain Redpike, and the notorious pirate Reggiepike. No Colonel Kurzen, though. This isn’t a WoW clone.