Overwatch 2 digests its PvP-focused BlizzCon reveals, promises more ‘surprise and delight’ events for all

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1
Yay, a thing we didn't want.

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller is using his usual Director’s Take blog post to take a breath and process the reveals made by the shooter at BlizzCon this year, as he writes about the impact of the show on both himself and the game.

The majority of the post sees Keller talking about the dev team’s “clarity of vision” and embracing of the game’s competitive and sweaty nature, even in modes outside of ranked. To those points, he talks about the design of the upcoming Clash mode and its still ongoing iteration, discusses continued updates to stop match leavers and saboteurs, hints at a reduced spawn time, and promises continued effort to improve matchmaking, anti-toxicity, and anti-cheat measures.

Keller does take a moment in his post to toe the line between this focus on the PvP “core experience” and ensuring players who like to do other things are served as well, with a vague assurance that the team is “working to bring fun and novel modes and events […] some centered around PvP, some around PvE, some both, and some that might be a little harder to categorize.” Keller further explains that the absence of these plans during BlizzCon is less about serving its PvPers entirely and reserving these modes as “a ‘surprise and delight’ moment” for everyone.

source: official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company has been acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleDestiny 2 details Season of the Wish’s weapon, reward adjustments, and next dungeon launch date
Next articleBetawatch: Pax Dei, Tarisland, and Perfect New World walk into a bar

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments