Black Desert celebrates Deadeye class and Christmas on PC, adds new boss monster on mobile

It’s time to celebrate whiskey! And Christmas! Yes, those two things can come together in real life, but they’re also being celebrated in Black Desert specifically via a couple of new events for the PC version that commemorate the upcoming Deadeye class and the holiday season.

Let us explain: The Deadeye event involves players crafting a barrel of aged booze in order to get new housing decor like displays for the class’ new weapons, while a Christmassy event has players raising festive trees and finding presents in dangerous caves. Just like grandma and grandpa used to do! What do you mean, “Your grandpa was weird”?

Other pieces of the latest update include essence caps for blackstar and godr-ayed gear, the removal of expiration dates for items that boost drop rates, the elimination of crystal destruction and XP loss when dying to field and world bosses, and the ability to use continuous care elixirs every second instead of every five seconds.



Over on BDO Mobile, players are being told to fight a seed. More specifically, a new boss monster known as the Incarnation of Corruption that is within a seed that crashed from space, which opens every week for three-player parties to take on. The patch has also added several wintry events and applied a couple of smaller fixes.

Finally, BDO Console isn’t really seeing any major content this week, but players on their preferred platform can all get themselves some special goodies via login rewards and coupon codes as part of the 10th anniversary celebration that Pearl Abyss has been hosting this year.