New World’s PvP seasonal worlds and season 7 launch January 21

At the end of November, Amazon finally released a roadmap for New World, revealing its plan to launch the PvP-themed season 7 early in 2025. As of today, we have a hard date: January 21st.

The company’s latest dev blog has details on what to expect from the PvP seasonal worlds, too. Players will automatically flag for PvP starting at level 15, at which point they can be killed and looted. It’s pretty much a temporary free-for-all gankbox, though when the servers close – at the end of the season – you can port your toon to permanent servers.

Amazon has also been teasing the new Coral Divide map for Outpost Rush: “Get a sneak peek at the brand new Outpost Rush map Coral Divide during a special preview weekend. A central trench divides the battlefield and houses NPCs. Build bridges to create new pathways, opening up strategic opportunities for your team.” The bugs list further notes new items in the OPR buildables shop, better OPR matchmaking, and cleaned-up collision in the original OPR map.

The season will also bring on unified gear loadouts across mutated expeditions, easier matchmaking and better rewards for M3 expeditions, fixed AI behavior and aiming bugs, “improved mechanics and enemy interactions across all expeditions,” new artifacts, three in-game events sprinkled across the season, the free and premium reward tracks, and “comprehensive testing to ensure stability and performance.” Well then.