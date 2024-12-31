MMO Year in Review: ArcheAge Chronicles (September 2024)

We’re continuing our tour back through 2024, one month at a time, in MassivelyOP’s MMO Year in Review today.

Following multiple delays, ArcheAge 2 morphed into ArcheAge Chronicles this month as XLGAMES tried to downgrade its upcoming MMORPG without losing its fanbase.

Meanwhile, we peeped the Throne & Liberty headstart, Black Desert launched its Land of the Morning Light Seoul expansion, Nightingale released Realms Rebuilt, Sony botched Concord badly, and Microsoft just couldn’t manage to go another month without laying off hundreds more devs and following it up with a $60B stock buyback. You know, like villains in a movie.

Here’s the whole recap from September of this past year, from our top news stories of the month to our best editorials.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF SEPTEMBER 2024

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF SEPTEMBER 2024

THE FULL 2024 YEAR-IN-REVIEW