MMO Year in Review: The bewildering announcement of Guild Wars 3 (March 2024)

We’re continuing our tour back through 2024, one month at a time, in MassivelyOP’s MMO Year in Review today.

March brought our genre the bizarre but welcome confirmation that ArenaNet is indeed working on Guild Wars 3. The news came thanks to a hostile shareholder meeting in Korea, during which an NCsoft exec announced the game by way of defending NC West’s output. Of course, everyone tried to walk it back afterward, but you can’t put a djinn back in the bottle.

Meanwhile, Cryptic devs rushed to reassure Star Trek Online, Neverwinter, and Champions Online players that everything was going to be OK as Embracer studio Deca Games took the reins. Plus, we got our first hint that New World was coming off the rails, our first tease of Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail’s release plans, our first whisper of Brighter Shores, and our latest clue that the Riot MMORPG is even further away than anticipated.

Here’s the whole recap from March of this past year, from our top news stories of the month to our best editorials.

