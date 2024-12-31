Massively OP Podcast Episode 499: The holiday mailbag explosion

It’s that time! As the Massively OP Podcast team wraps up 2024, Bree and Justin blow up the mailbag and sort out the falling debris of opinions, questions, topics, and more from our amazing listeners. Thanks for hanging out with us, and see you all in 2025!
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Mailbag: Early access’ many pitfalls
- Mailbag: Five quick Q&As
- Mailbag: What was the most mediocre MMO we’ve played?
- Mailbag: Taking an MMO class back in 2005
- Mailbag: Making crafting better
- Mailbag: How to get back into LOTRO after a long break
- Mailbag: MMOs we’ve screenshotted the most
- Mailbag: Fresh start servers calling us back
- Mailbag: Inventory overflow
- Outro
- Podcast theme: “Pointe Less Isle” from AdventureQuest 3D
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
