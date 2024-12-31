Massively OP Podcast Episode 499: The holiday mailbag explosion

It’s that time! As the Massively OP Podcast team wraps up 2024, Bree and Justin blow up the mailbag and sort out the falling debris of opinions, questions, topics, and more from our amazing listeners. Thanks for hanging out with us, and see you all in 2025!

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Intro

Mailbag: Early access’ many pitfalls

Mailbag: Five quick Q&As

Mailbag: What was the most mediocre MMO we’ve played?

Mailbag: Taking an MMO class back in 2005

Mailbag: Making crafting better

Mailbag: How to get back into LOTRO after a long break

Mailbag: MMOs we’ve screenshotted the most

Mailbag: Fresh start servers calling us back

Mailbag: Inventory overflow

Outro

Other info: