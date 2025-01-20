Terminull Brigade is a co-op third-person roguelike hero shooter that promises ‘endless builds’ in each run

If you can withstand the mental damage of an intentional misspelling of the word “terminal,” player characters called Rogueteers, and some questionable artistic decisions related to the female form, then you can perhaps dig in to Terminull Brigade, an upcoming co-op roguelike shooter from developer Pew Pew Games and Tencent-owned publisher Level Infinite.

“Dive Into The Nullverse, Master Your Rogueteers to make the last stand against unfolding shadow algorithms. Choose your Rogueteer, unite in the virtual realm, and participate in the rebellion to free enslaved digital worlds. Your destinies are coded in ones and zeroes. Launch the Terminull and free the Nullverse.”

The self-described action roguelike third-person hero shooter lets players take up one of several avatars that offer unique moves and playstyles, customize their abilities through mods that drop in each run and a wider skill tree, earn materials to craft new weapons and mods, and face off against potent bosses in single-player or multiplayer. Each dive into the game’s levels promises to introduce new enemies, bosses, challenges, and rewards that let players put together “endless possible builds with each run.”

Terminull Brigade recently held a five day-long alpha test on Steam, but otherwise additional testing details and a launch window have not been provided. Those who care to keep this one on their radar are invited to the game’s Discord or wishlist it on Steam.