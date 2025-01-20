ASKA fixes an animal respawn bug, promises ‘more consistent and vital content updates’ through the year

It’s mid-January and there’s good news for fans of the colony survival sandbox ASKA, as an animal respawn bug that was introduced in its last update has finally been addressed in its last week’s patch.

Following the patch, developer Sand Sailor Studio put out an explanation about why it took the studio so long to address the problem: Basically the way the devs make updates requires them to “split open” the game as they put it, then tie it all back together, test, and release, which made a quick hotfix impossible. “Basically we had to make the difficult choice of either delaying a major update or a hotfix,” the post reads. “We chose to live with the bug for a while to the benefit of our upcoming update.”



The explanation post also gave a rough idea of what ASKA’s update cadence will look like this year, with a promise of “more consistent and vital content updates, dotted by any necessary in-between hotfixes, so major updates will truly feel major.” The next major patch is also on track to release earlier than expected, with a long list of community-requested updates on deck.

In addition to the animal respawning problem, the most recent patch has applied several other fixes that addressed villager behavior oddities, impossible to kill skeleton bosses, and every fish becoming a sea bass, among other things.