Whatever happened to multiplayer open world voxelbox Portal Knights?

Usually when we pose the question of Whatever Happened To a game, it’s often answered by some ill tidings; a game stops development mid-early access, a studio is shuttered, or the game has mutated into some horrid beast chasing the latest Silicon Valley buzzword. In the case of Portal Knights, the voxel-y multiplayer open world RPG from developer Keen Games and publisher 505 Games, it’s less of a sad ending and more of a happy ride into the sunset.

First off, the game is still very much available and even has a legendary edition that packs in the base game and all of its DLC. It’s still got plenty of positive user reviews on Steam, and while its player headcount isn’t anywhere near its all-time peak, there’s still just over 500 folks playing.

It simply looks as if development has stopped in favor of other projects: Keen Games’ website mostly focuses on its early access survivalbox Enshrouded, Portal Knights hasn’t gotten any new releases past its 2020 DLC, and there hasn’t been any news about its self-described “spiritual successor” that got some investor backing to the tune of $10M (in hindsight, we assume Enshrouded is it). Overall, this is less about Portal Knights going the way of the dodo and more like the natural life cycle of a game hitting content completion and the developer moving to new projects. But hey, at least it’s still around.