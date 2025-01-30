World of Warcraft shows off the new customizable cars coming with the Undermine(d) update

No matter how hard you might try in World of Warcraft, you cannot replace your horse’s hooves. There are no tools to lower the suspension on your wolf. And good luck installing a subwoofer in your elekk. But the upcoming D.R.I.V.E. system in the game’s Undermine(d) patch will let you fully customize your own personal car as you hit the mean streets of the Goblin capital, and you can freely engage with all of the customization you could want. (Although you can’t quite install low-rider hydraulics. Yet.)

There’s more to it than just getting a sweet new ride, though. Players also get a whole quest and storyline to pursue, plenty of special races to participate in, and special delivery tasks that require your custom automobile. So get out of your dreams and get into your car. Wait, that doesn’t make any sense. Eh, it’s all right, you get a custom-built car mount that you can tool around in; making sense is optional.