Path of Exile 1’s next league is delayed indefinitely as GGG prioritizes fixing Path of Exile 2

This was likely a foregone conclusion for most fans of Path of Exile, but game director Jonathan Rogers has confirmed it in a video address: The next major league update for POE 1 will be delayed for an indeterminate length of time while Grinding Gear Games devotes most of its headcount to fixing and releasing a new patch for POE 2.

Rogers admits in the video that he misjudged how much time and effort was necessary to both get POE 2 into early access in a stable state and release POE 1’s update 3.26 in mid-February as he had wanted, particularly since he had pulled POE 1 devs to helping with the sequel’s endgame state. “If the POE 1 team just kept helping until POE 2 shipped, we could still do it.” Rogers says. “Maybe the scope would have to decrease a little bit, but mid-February was still possible. We just needed to ship this damn game first.”

Unfortunately, the state of the early access ARPG is such that most of GGG still needs to focus on addressing its problems, releasing patch 0.2.0, and supporting the game for a couple of weeks after that update, which has led to the next league having to be held back until sometime later. Rogers admits his fault in underestimating the challenge of managing two games and promises that initial work on 3.26 will be done, but for now there’s going to be a pause on the first game’s content.

The playerbase is taking the news super well, and… oh. Wait. No they aren’t. They’re calling this the worst case scenario and memeing through it. Welp.