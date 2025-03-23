Post-apoc MMOFPS Pioner provides roughly two minutes’ worth of gameplay in latest trailer

If you’ve got two minutes and harbored curiosity for Pioner, the post-apocalyptic MMOFPS from Belgrade-based GFA Games that we first highlighted last December, then get ready for a newly released gameplay trailer that shows off the self-described “socially driven MMO” in action.

As one would expect out of a game with this setting, the preview is pretty grim in terms of its locales, but blips through a bunch of features, with a look at several unique weapons, gadgets that players use to locate and unveil anomalies, and of course, plenty of shooter combat against mutants, robots, zombies, and some of the more colorful human factions, all of which appears to be PvE-focused.

We still don’t have a release date beyond sometime this year and GFA is still taking signups on its website for an upcoming yet undated beta test, but at least we have some shooty bang-bang footage in the video below.

