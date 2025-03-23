MMO Week in Review: Dollars for Dune (Awakening)

Dune Awakening confirmed its monetization system this week, revealing a $50 box price and a paid headstart that has apparently started a brand-new fuss over the term “early access.” Fun!

Meanwhile, we got our hands on Warframe’s Techrot Encore, Guild Wars 2 delayed its 2025 expansion, and EverQuest is turning 26 years old. Plus, we’re keeping an eye on Stars Reach, whose Kickstarter is set to end this week.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

