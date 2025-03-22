Guild Wars 2 previews April 15’s balance patch and its focus on PvE and WvW tweaks

Get your favorite clutchin’ pearls ready and prepare your fingers for knee-jerk reaction posts because Guild Wars 2 has once again provided preview patch notes for another balance update that’s due to arrive on Tuesday, April 15th.

“The main goals of this update are to bring some specializations in PvE up closer to their contemporaries and to further lower boon application in WvW; specifically quickness,” ArenaNet explains. “Unlike alacrity, quickness is a boon we want to exist in WvW, just with more intentional applications. This update, we will be lowering quickness durations or changing applications we feel are too frequent.”

Some of the summaries in this changelog include a PvE buff to hammer-swinging Elementalists, power Engineers getting a boost, PvP-specific changes to the firebrand Guardian, another buff for Necromancers, and changes to broaden viable Thief choices, among many other updates. Be sure to read up on all of the nitty-gritty details. Oh, and don’t forget to have your favorite fainting couch nearby just in case.