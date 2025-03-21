Final Fantasy XIV posts the preliminary patch notes for Seekers of Eternity

The process of slowly teasing out patch notes for a major update has become a very normal thing for Final Fantasy XIV at this point; first comes the preliminary patch notes without the new crafted recipes or class balance changes, then the full patch notes once maintenance has started with the balance changes, then later on you get the crafted recipes. It’s perhaps a touch silly, but it does mean that you can read through the patch notes now even with the unrevealed items a couple days away from being listed.

Many of the things within the patch notes will be familiar, of course; the rotation of duties available in Expert Roulette, for example, along with the new duties available and the reward structure for the new tier of the Arcadion are all familiar. But the ability to queue up Sprint and keep Jog on after it wears off to maintain your movement speed? Mass-selecting HQ items for crafting? You can read all about that in the patch notes right now.