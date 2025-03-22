Dune Awakening confirms $50 box price with DLC and a direct launch with no early access

Before you know it, the May 20th launch date for survival MMO Dune: Awakening will be upon us all, but perhaps you were wondering what Funcom is going to be doing for its monetization before you really get your hopes up. Well, wonder no more as the studio has laid it all out for players as of last night, alongside other details, in an announcement and accompanying video.

Dune: Awakening will soon be available for pre-order at a box price of $49.99, with no subscription fee and no early access launch, though creative director Joel Bylos does point out that “some editions” will offer head start access on May 15th, which he says will help Funcom “balance the server load.” He also points out that additional new servers will open on May 20th for those who want to play fresh.



As for post-launch support, Dune will offer optional DLCs that will arrive with every major game update, available as standalone purchases or bundled together in a season pass. Funcom also promises that there will be multiple free updates for the sandbox, referencing its development and support of live service games “for a long time”; the studio namedrops Anarchy Online and Conan Exiles but omits The Secret World and Age of Conan, which certainly is a choice.

The announcement post additionally provides information about the game’s minimum and recommended PC specs as well as some of its PC-specific features, while the devs will be hosting a livestreamed play session on Monday, March 24th, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.