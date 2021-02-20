Bungie swells its studio size and seeks to expand the Destiny IP with ‘new stories and experiences’

It would appear that things are going just swimmingly for Destiny 2 studio Bungie. In a recent press release, the company announced that it would be expanding its home office in Bellvue, WA, growing the building from 84,000 square feet to 208,000 square feet by fall of 2022.

This burgeoning studio size is being built with the intention of housing multiple teams as Bungie seeks to “increase the commitment to the long-term development of Destiny 2, tell new stories in the Destiny Universe, and create entirely new worlds in to-be-announced IPs.” In addition, Bungie will be opening its first international office in Amsterdam, which will be home to the company’s growing marketing and publishing divisions.

On the subject of expanding the Destiny universe, Bungie has introduced a number of new faces to the executive team and board of directors, including adding Pamela Kaufman, the president of global consumer products for ViacomCBS and moving director Luke Smith to oversee the expansion of the IP into additional media. The press release promises “new stories and experiences to [the game’s] highly engaged community.” General manager Justin Truman will take over leadership for Destiny 2’s development.