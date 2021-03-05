Betawatch: Zenith plans its alpha for March 10

Playing a game on a VR headset already feels kind of futuristic, but the upcoming Zenith is a bit more futuristic than even that. And the game has now set the start of its alpha testing definitively at March 10th, meaning it’s less than a week away. Hopefully that means the bits of radio silence from the team have been a result of knuckling down and getting lots of work done, yes?

Alpha timeline update! Alpha starts on April 19th and will last for a week. ✨

This is a limited quantity buy-in so you’ll have to pre-order (https://t.co/tbwY3qYCRY) on March 10th as soon as the news drops 📰 You can see the full timeline here! pic.twitter.com/srJLBl729L — Zenith MMO (@ZenithMMO) March 5, 2021

Meanwhile, other beta news continues to accumulate at a rapid pace:

I have got to stop leaving all these depressing ones at the end of the roundups, they really destroy my energy for talking about this stuff. You know what I mean? I’m sure there are titles down in testing below which are not awful or scams or anything of the sort. You can see for yourself in the list below! And if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing, you can let us know in the comments.



As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Blankos Block Party: Open beta

Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta

Book of Travels: Closed beta

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

City of Titans: Alpha

Craftopia: Early access

Crowfall: Closed beta

Dauntless: Open beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Elyon: Korean beta (fka Ascent Infinite Realm)

Fractured: Alpha

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Magic: Legends: Beta testing in 2021

Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha

Naica: Open beta

New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”

Population Zero: Early access

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Temtem: Early access

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

Valiance Online: Alpha

Wild Terra 2: Early access

Zenith: Pre-alpha

