Betawatch: Zenith plans its alpha for March 10

Playing a game on a VR headset already feels kind of futuristic, but the upcoming Zenith is a bit more futuristic than even that. And the game has now set the start of its alpha testing definitively at March 10th, meaning it’s less than a week away. Hopefully that means the bits of radio silence from the team have been a result of knuckling down and getting lots of work done, yes?
Alpha timeline update! Alpha starts on April 19th and will last for a week. ✨
This is a limited quantity buy-in so you’ll have to pre-order (https://t.co/tbwY3qYCRY) on March 10th as soon as the news drops 📰 You can see the full timeline here! pic.twitter.com/srJLBl729L
— Zenith MMO (@ZenithMMO) March 5, 2021
Meanwhile, other beta news continues to accumulate at a rapid pace:
- There’s a development roadmap for Crowfall as the game gets even closer to launch. How close? Let’s just leave it at “close.”
- Studio investments and a test delay are in the cards for Fractured, with the next test now planned for some time this month. March is looking packed.
- Aliens: Fireteam is a thing that’s now happening, which might be cold comfort to people who remember the last shooty bit with this franchise.
- Last but not least, remember Naïca? Well, it turns out that it’s already in maintenance mode and may kind of have been awful. Yay.
I have got to stop leaving all these depressing ones at the end of the roundups, they really destroy my energy for talking about this stuff. You know what I mean? I’m sure there are titles down in testing below which are not awful or scams or anything of the sort. You can see for yourself in the list below! And if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing, you can let us know in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Korean beta (fka Ascent Infinite Realm)
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Magic: Legends: Beta testing in 2021
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
Naica: Open beta
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Population Zero: Early access
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
LEAVE A COMMENT