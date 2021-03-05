ArenaNet promises to fix the Guild Wars 2 GeForceNow account lockout issue

If you swapped to playing Guild Wars 2 through GeForceNow thanks to the deprecation of the game’s old Mac client – or if you just wanted to play through GeForceNow for any reason at all – you might want to pay a bit more attention to the status of your game account. That’s because multiple GW2 players, including a prominent community member, have been reporting that they’re being locked out of their ArenaNet accounts following a few logins through the cloud streaming platform.

As of this morning, the prevailing theory was that GeForceNow is effectively acting as a VPN and swapping people’s IPs (and even countries of login) repeatedly, which is triggering ArenaNet’s security alarm, thereby locking the account until security is contacted to intervene. The good news is that pretty much everyone who’s reported the problem has said a CS ticket is getting the problem resolved, at least temporarily, although some players say it’s taken a day or two each time.

We reached out to ArenaNet early this morning, and it’s now given us the same statement it just posted to its forums. In short, it’s working on a fix.

“We have discovered that some players who use the GeForce Now service had their accounts suspended unintentionally. We are in the process of reversing these account suspensions and we’re investigating the cause to prevent this issue from occurring again. If you are still experiencing issues with logging into your account, please reach out to our Customer Support team[.]”