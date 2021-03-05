ArenaNet promises to fix the Guild Wars 2 GeForceNow account lockout issue

If you swapped to playing Guild Wars 2 through GeForceNow thanks to the deprecation of the game’s old Mac client – or if you just wanted to play through GeForceNow for any reason at all – you might want to pay a bit more attention to the status of your game account. That’s because multiple GW2 players, including a prominent community member, have been reporting that they’re being locked out of their ArenaNet accounts following a few logins through the cloud streaming platform.
We reached out to ArenaNet early this morning, and it’s now given us the same statement it just posted to its forums. In short, it’s working on a fix.
“We have discovered that some players who use the GeForce Now service had their accounts suspended unintentionally. We are in the process of reversing these account suspensions and we’re investigating the cause to prevent this issue from occurring again. If you are still experiencing issues with logging into your account, please reach out to our Customer Support team[.]”
Here’s the question though: Will you be able to play with a consistent framerate on Geforce Now? Because if so that’s a huge selling point, I still can’t believe how poorly the game runs and that it’s still using bloody DX9.
Gonna keep grumbling about the fact that modern games are still using a graphics API that a this point is rapidly approaching TWO DECADES OF AGE. Seriously, DX9 came out in 2002.
nothing short of a complete engine rework will make GW2 run well in crowded areas. The unoffical framwork mod does help a bit, but fnas can only do so much to the game in that way.
I mean, I don’t understand all the technical stuff well at all, but not really? From the results I’ve seen from the DX12 mod wrapper, which is itself buggy and not the “right” way to do it, shows considerable gains across the board, in no small part because IIRC it allows the game to use more than one CPU thread.
I have no clue how difficult an actual transition would be, but we’ve repeatedly seen games roll out DX10/11/12 updates, including some that I think have even dropped support for the old DX9 versions, usually to pretty good success. It just pains me that the game could be running (and consequently looking) SO much better than it currently does, especially on higher end machines.