Ship of Heroes talks up new missions and locations, plans its next open beta event for April or May

The next couple of months could potentially be very interesting ones for followers of the in-development superheroic MMORPG Ship of Heroes. The devs at Heroic Games have put out an update post about their summer plans, which include details about missions, some new location previews, and word of the game’s next beta event.

Missions are the primary focus of the dev team’s attention, with work on five main story arcs that focus on different departments of the ship’s crew, along with high-difficulty solo Challenge Missions, Task Forces, and side missions. Some of the missions being worked on take players to different places on the FHS Justice and will utilize a new bit of Unreal Engine tech known as Replication Graphs, which allow multiple teams in separate instances of a mission to use the same copy of the map and art assets on the server.



On the subject of missions, Ship of Heroes is planning to have another beta event sometime in April or May that will playtest several different kinds of missions including one of the main story arcs, two Challenge Missions, and three holiday missions. This test is planned to be an open affair, though the email we received also indicated that donors to the game will likely be let into this test event a week early. After that, closed beta testing is planned for sometime in the middle of the year, and full launch is still being eyeballed for late 2021.

You can read up more about the game’s progress in the dev blog as well as check out a gallery of images we received below.