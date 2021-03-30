Path of Exile’s latest patch improves the game engine in preparation for the Ultimatum expansion

Path of Exile’s engine is getting a little upgrade in patch 3.13.2, promising a variety of improvements like better texture streaming for faster loads, added automation to remove old minimap and shader data, an updated patcher to eliminate some file fracturing, and renderer system updates that have made them roughly 15-20% faster.

As one might expect, this patch is feature-light in terms of gameplay elements, but it ultimately will make POE run a little bit better as well as set up for the upcoming Ultimatum expansion. This patch is expected to land at some point later today, but until then, there are some preview patch notes to pour over. On the subject of that expansion, the devs plan on releasing that to PC on April 16th and console on April 21st, as well as preview the expansion in an April 8th livestream along with a new look at Path of Exile 2.

