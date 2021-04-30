Betawatch: Enlisted opens its closed beta in the Battle of Berlin

Ready to take part in the closed beta for Enlisted’s Battle of Berlin? It’s out there and active right now, if that’s what you’re eager for. Of course, you’ll need to have pre-purchased this particular bundle, with the campaign becoming available to everyone once the testing has been finished. Still, if you want to fight it out before everyone else gets a chance, now is the time!
Other beta news? Yes.
- Early access is coming for Starbase starting on June 17th, so mark your calendars and prepare to be very intimidated by how smart the game expects you to be.
- Want some Souls-esque gameplay in pixely format while still getting an MMO out of the experience? You might want to check out New Eden.
- The PvPvE game Scavengers has moved into early access whilst boasting of 9000-player-and-bot limits in the gameplay. That’s a lot.
- Rise Online is a new game based on Knight Online, and if you don’t know what that means… well, you can check it out, it’s in open alpha.
Bit more obscure this week, yes? Not all the stories you were perhaps expecting? Well, don’t worry, you can also check out the list of games we have in testing just below. As always, you can let us know if something is missing from the list or has changed test phases without us catching it in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Preparing beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
