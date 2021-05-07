Bless Unleashed has released its Secrets and Scions update

Ready for some more story in Bless Unleashed? Here’s hoping you are because the console game’s latest update, Secrets and Scions, brings exactly that. The game’s latest patch includes story quests leading from the Ivory Dunes to Beoran with a new set of campaign quests, along with new daily prestige quests in a variety of different zones from the Gnoll Wastes to the Kannus Mountains. There’s also a new Invasion Quest in Beoran pitting players against golems, undead, and elementals.

Players will also have access to a new two-player arena with the Wraith Commander, some new world bosses in Beoran, and improvements generally made to prestige and reputation systems. There are also class ability adjustments and various issue fixes along the way. Check out the full set of changes for an idea of what’s been changed, or jump down below to watch the full trailer for the update if that’s more your speed.