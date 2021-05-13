The Elder Scrolls Online doubles up on rewards with the Explorer’s Celebration

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Double.

There’s about two weeks left until the next major content drop (Blackwood, naturally) arrives for The Elder Scrolls Online, so maybe you think you’ve done just about all there is to do in the game for the moment. But perhaps you could be enticed back with… doubles? Specifically, a whole lot of doubled rewards during the Explorer’s Celebration? That’s running right now, and it gives players a nice chance to advance faster and get more for the same play.

For the duration of the event, players will earn double gold from all sources, double experience from all sources, and gain increased resources from harvesting nodes. (They’re not specifically doubled, but they’re doubled in spirit.) The experience gains in particular will stack with any and all other experience improvements, so you can see some pretty aggressive gains when you play. If that sounds like good times, make sure to get on it sooner rather than later, as the event runs until May 20th.

Source: Official Site. Cheers, Gristoi Zir!
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: