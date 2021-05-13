The Elder Scrolls Online doubles up on rewards with the Explorer’s Celebration

There’s about two weeks left until the next major content drop (Blackwood, naturally) arrives for The Elder Scrolls Online, so maybe you think you’ve done just about all there is to do in the game for the moment. But perhaps you could be enticed back with… doubles? Specifically, a whole lot of doubled rewards during the Explorer’s Celebration? That’s running right now, and it gives players a nice chance to advance faster and get more for the same play.

Advertisement