Guild Wars 2 starts its return to Living World Season 2 on May 25

The overall Guild Wars 2 story has been moving through a lot of Living World content since the game’s initial launch, and so it’s possible you might have missed certain installments along the way. Considering that all of this is pretty important to understanding where the game is now, it can be a bit of a problem. Hence the start of the return back to Season 2 of the Living World story starting on May 25th, in which players can catch up with the story content like it was fresh all over again.

Each week, two episodes from the game’s second season will be highlighted, with players who log in during the week given the episodes to play for free afterwards. For those who’ve already cleared the content and might otherwise be inclined to sit it out, players will also have new achievements to chase in the hopes of ultimately unlocking legendary rewards. So get on in there and start going back through the story once the episodes roll around starting next Tuesday