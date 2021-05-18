Guild Wars 2 starts its return to Living World Season 2 on May 25

The overall Guild Wars 2 story has been moving through a lot of Living World content since the game’s initial launch, and so it’s possible you might have missed certain installments along the way. Considering that all of this is pretty important to understanding where the game is now, it can be a bit of a problem. Hence the start of the return back to Season 2 of the Living World story starting on May 25th, in which players can catch up with the story content like it was fresh all over again.

