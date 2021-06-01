Final Fantasy XI ups equipment drops and brings back Sunshine Seeker

Dang, your gear in Final Fantasy XI leaves something to be desired. You should get some better gear. If only the game would run some sort of campaign in which you could get better gear more easily! Say, an event where various sources of gear from BCNM fights to Vagary to Voidwatch would have increased rewards, and maybe you could even get more Escha silt from relevant areas to make purchasing stuff easier. That’d really help in getting better gear.

Oh, what’s that? All that is actually happening starting on June 9th? Cool.

If you need a break from all that, on the other hand, you could just dress up as a mandragora, get synced down to level 1, and enter a world wherein you’re no longer at all concerned about gear because that’s how the Sunshine Seeker event actually works. That one starts on June 7th, so you’ll be able to do that before working on better gear, but who doesn’t want to pretend to be a plant sometimes?