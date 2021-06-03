Final Fantasy XI heads to Aht Urhgan for the next step of the Voracious Resurgencce

It’s time for players in Final Fantasy XI to head back to the Near East with the upcoming June version update for the game. What’s in Aht Urhgan? Why, the next stage of the ongoing Voracious Resurgence story content, naturally! This will see players dealing with the infamous mercenary leader Naja Salaheem, a familiar face to anyone who has cleared those story quests, and considering the fact that you’ll need to clear the story in order to see the new Voracious Resurgence installments, either you’re already familiar with her or you will be very soon.

Players will also have the usual refresh of Ambuscade objectives, along with adjustments to the Cure potency improvement gifts available for Paladins. There’s also some new area level restrictions being removed, to boot. Check out the full list of changes ahead of the actual patch and get ready for more story and combat encounters when the full patch goes live.