The Repopulation team recreated over 1100 pieces of furniture from earlier builds

Let’s be honest, it’s never a good sign that I forget about an MMO until I see a developer tweet about it, but in this case, The Repopulation caught my attention with good news. The MMO has been under development for years now under the stewardship of the Hero Engine team Idea Fabrik, which took it over four years ago. But the good news is that the studio says it’s been working on game objects, like furniture, for the last quarter.

“We have recreated over 1100 pieces of furniture that we found throughout the game,” the team writes. “This includes 340+ default and the remaining being variations of each to fit different environments and locations. […] Some new pieces that we have created and will be added to the game include some basic and default appliances which includes sinks, stoves, refrigerators and counters. Hint: These may be used by the players at a later time as we complete additional systems in the future. We have also created some nice variences of the new furniture as mentioned above that will enhance areas and give players more options in terms of crafting and decorating.”

The recent dev blog also tackles optimizations and utility in the interface, an animation cleanup, and the new item system GUI, which incidentally is going to require a “mini wipe,” though it sounds like there will be tools in place to help players restart quickly afterward.