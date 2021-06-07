Old School RuneScape adjusts to Theatre of Blood feedback, RuneScape announces mobile launch date

It’s the start of a new week, and that means another deluge of updates coming out of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. We’ll start with OSRS, which released its two new modes for the Theatre of Blood this past Thursday. Since then, there have been a number of adjustments including tweaks to the encounter’s hard mode and a few hotfixes, while plans for further changes are also coming in response to a variety of feedback points from players. Otherwise, OSRS is continuing to spin up excitement for its next major quest line A Kingdom Divided with an update to the world map.

As for RuneScape, the big news out of the game’s weekly newsletter is an official release date for RuneScape Mobile of Thursday, June 17th. Interested players are still encouraged to pre-register on their preferred platform as the community is nearing the fourth reward tier, while Jagex is also hosting a giveaway of an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet. Incidentally, we interviewed Jagex about RuneScape Mobile; make sure to check that out here.

The rest of the RuneScape newsletter continues to cast its eyes on the Battle of the Monolith with a lore-filled recap and word that players will want to level up certain skills, the opening of an all-new Marketplace, and of course, the weekly patch notes.