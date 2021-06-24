Crowfall posts a recap on its steps ahead to the launch on July 6

Attention, Crowfall fans: The game’s beta has ended. Of course, if you bought the game, that’s really more like trivia than anything else, as you can continue to play away until the game’s official launch on July 6th. A new post on the game’s Kickstarter page outlines the steps and changes coming to the game with the official launch date while reminding backers waiting on a Collector’s Edition to get their information finalized before Sunday, June 27th, when the final shipping information will be pulled and used.

Players can continue to tool around within the beta until July 1st, at which point the beta servers will shut down and the test servers will be the only ones available. The full launch will also feature the latest game update, which brings the game into its full launch state for players to enjoy everything on offer. Check out the full recap to make sure you’re ready to go for the CE box arrival and the official launch of the game’s servers on July 6th. It’s been a long road getting here, but it’s nearly over.