EverQuest II deploys a multi-faceted patch of fixes

Sometimes you just need to make a boss’s stare less smoldering. Other times you need to make sure that a Necromancer’s pet is referred to by the right name. All that and more is in the latest patch for EverQuest II, which annoyingly enough for those of us who write about these things lacks any sort of useful narrative throughline to grasp upon. There’s no major change or fix here; there are a lot of little fixes across the board.

