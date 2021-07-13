The Elder Scrolls Online’s Waking Flame DLC and Update 31 arrive August 23, are available now on PTS

“The schemes of the Prince of Destruction were not thwarted during the events of The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, only delayed,” you’ll be sad to read from the opening line of the MMORPG’s newest announcement post. Then again, it wouldn’t be a year of Oblivion-themed updates in the game if our good buddy Mehrunes Dagon were easily stopped, so perhaps it’s actually good news. In any event, we now have release dates for ESO’s next bit of content: Monday, August 23rd, for PC, Mac, and Stadia, and Tuesday, August 31st, for consoles.

The announcement offers up a brief rundown of the Waking Flame DLC, bringing two fresh dungeons for players to plumb in the form of the Dread Cellar and Red Petal Bastion. Update 31, meanwhile, brings every player of the game promises bug fixes, quality of life and performance improvements like a reply function for in-game mail, and new houses, furnishings, and houseguests in the in-game Crown Store.

If you’d rather dig in to what’s coming up and offer some feedback on what works or what doesn’t, then the whole shebang is available now on PTS, along with a healthy set of patch notes that offer details on new outfit styles and dyes, new items added to the Rewards for the Worthy, and the inclusion of proc sets not having their procs go off in No-CP Cyrodiil and Imperial City PvP campaigns among other things.