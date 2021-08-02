Embers Adrift offers a progress report on world locations, character models, and gameplay systems

It’s been just over a month since we learned that Saga of Lucimia is wholesale rebranding and rejiggering itself into a new title: Embers Adrift. So just what’s been happening in the past year? The devs at Stormhaven Studios have offered up a progress report on what’s different for the MMORPG.

The first part of the post talks about the game’s world, which promises to have an “expansive” dungeon system that will grant players hours of dungeon crawling good times akin to classic MMO and tabletop RPG delves, along with hints at a quest for players to help a Ranger’s Guild probe unexplored and dangerous northern territory. The post then talks up new character models that the devs have built, touting the ability for players to create avatars of various shapes and sizes. Lastly, it outlines work on a variety of gameplay systems including tools to let players easily group up; a revamped mastery system to help players specialize in tank, attacker, supporter, or controller roles; and a revamped crafting system that sees material quality affect the final product.

What this post does not include is any word about the game’s next forward development steps. That said, alpha backers are available to test the game every Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. EDT, and the post closes with the promise of an upcoming game trailer and an announcement soon. For now, we can at least be assured that this past year has been an active one.